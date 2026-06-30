Madhya Pradesh's Bold Water Conservation Drive: A Model for Sustainability

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the completion of over 3.62 lakh water conservation initiatives worth Rs 10,514 crore. Despite the campaign's end, efforts will continue due to El Nino forecasts. The state-wide initiative emphasized historical preservation and modern irrigation expansion, supported by central government leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Water Conservation Drive: A Model for Sustainability
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressing the program (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to sustainability, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday marked the completion of the third phase of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan. Speaking at the valedictory function held in Rajgarh district, he highlighted the state's achievement of executing over 3.62 lakh water conservation projects, worth Rs 10,514 crore.

The Chief Minister emphasized that although the formal campaign concluded, water conservation measures across the state would persist, driven by concerns about below-normal rainfall forecasts due to the El Nino effect. Stressing the pivotal role of water in the ecosystem, Yadav acknowledged historical water structures and the ongoing endeavor to safeguard this legacy for future generations.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, water conservation has emerged as a nationwide crusade, with Madhya Pradesh at the forefront thanks to significant public involvement. The campaign, which spanned nearly 100 days from March 19, showcased large-scale activities including Amrit Sarovars, rainwater harvesting, and river conservation, ensuring that despite challenges, water reaches every farm in the region.

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