Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Legacy of Ishwardas Rohani

Madhya Pradesh's political figures, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, observed the birth anniversary of the admired former Assembly Speaker, Ishwardas Rohani, on Tuesday. During the commemoration in the state Legislative Assembly, floral tributes were presented in his honor.

Praising Speaker Tomar for institutionalizing the remembrance of noteworthy contributors to state governance, Yadav highlighted the significance of celebrating prominent leaders' contributions. He acknowledged Ishwardas Rohani's influence as both an Assembly Speaker and a public servant dedicated to progress and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Yadav reflected on Rohani's remarkable political trajectory, notably his electoral streak starting in 1993 from Jabalpur, emphasizing his integrity and dedication across party lines. Tomar, echoing these sentiments, lauded Rohani's unwavering commitment to principles and his impactful role in shaping legislative proceedings with a 'Nation First, Party Second' ethos.