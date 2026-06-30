Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Legacy of Ishwardas Rohani

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar paid tributes to former Assembly Speaker Ishwardas Rohani on his birth anniversary. Remembered as an exemplary legislator, Rohani's dedication to public service continues to inspire many. His integrity and commitment left an indelible mark in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Legacy of Ishwardas Rohani
MP CM Mohan Yadav, Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and other paid floral tribute to Ishwardas Rohani on his birth anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Madhya Pradesh's political figures, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, observed the birth anniversary of the admired former Assembly Speaker, Ishwardas Rohani, on Tuesday. During the commemoration in the state Legislative Assembly, floral tributes were presented in his honor.

Praising Speaker Tomar for institutionalizing the remembrance of noteworthy contributors to state governance, Yadav highlighted the significance of celebrating prominent leaders' contributions. He acknowledged Ishwardas Rohani's influence as both an Assembly Speaker and a public servant dedicated to progress and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Yadav reflected on Rohani's remarkable political trajectory, notably his electoral streak starting in 1993 from Jabalpur, emphasizing his integrity and dedication across party lines. Tomar, echoing these sentiments, lauded Rohani's unwavering commitment to principles and his impactful role in shaping legislative proceedings with a 'Nation First, Party Second' ethos.

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