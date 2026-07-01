Contractor's Locked Gate Protest Highlights Payment Delays in 'Mana Ooru - Mana Badi' Programme

In the Khammam district, contractor Ch Ayodhya made headlines after he locked the gate of a local primary school to protest unpaid dues allegedly totaling Rs 11 lakh. Ayodhya, who completed several development projects under the 'Mana Ooru - Mana Badi' scheme, claims that concerned officials have made him run from pillar to post for nearly four years to obtain his payments.

Despite assurances of payment by officials and claims that the relevant Movement Books (MBs) had been misplaced, Ayodhya received only Rs 10 lakh out of the Rs 21 lakh owed. The unprocessed dues were a subject of concern, with borrowed funds exacerbating his financial burdens, as some of the borrowed money even came from political figures.

The contractor's protest drew the attention of police and Mandal Education Officer (MEO), who have assured efforts to expedite the payment process. Meanwhile, criticism erupted from political quarters, notably from the BJP, over the government's failure to clear pending dues, framing the issue as part of broader financial mismanagement in Telangana.