Nayara Energy Slashes Petrol and Diesel Prices Amid Global Oil Market Cooldown

Nayara Energy has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, in response to declining global oil prices. This correction aligns its rates with those of government Oil Marketing Companies, providing immediate relief to consumers nationwide as of July 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:30 IST
Nayara Energy Slashes Petrol and Diesel Prices Amid Global Oil Market Cooldown
Visual from Nayara fuel station in Lucknow (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Nayara Energy has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices at its retail outlets across the country, a move that mirrors a cooling trend in the global oil market. The company's petrol prices have been slashed by Rs 5 per litre, while diesel prices have seen a Rs 3 per litre drop.

Paras Mani Yadav, a Nayara petrol pump owner in Lucknow, confirmed the development, noting that the change erases the premium previously charged over rates set by government Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). 'Our prices were Rs 5 higher on petrol and Rs 3 higher on diesel compared to government OMCs. The new corporate pricing strategy has made fuel cheaper,' Yadav stated.

The revised pricing, effective July 1, 2026, has already provided immediate relief to motorists. 'The reduction brings considerable relief and convenience,' a consumer remarked while refuelling. In a related development, OMCs also decreased prices for 19-kg commercial and 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders earlier today.

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