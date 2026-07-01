Wall Collapse Tragedy in Mangaluru Claims Three Lives

A devastating wall collapse in Mangaluru left two children and a woman dead, as rescue efforts continue. The tragedy unfolded in the Garodi area, with residents and emergency teams responding swiftly to the early morning crisis. Further updates on the incident are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:32 IST
Wall Collapse Tragedy in Mangaluru Claims Three Lives
Visual from the incident spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Garodi area of Mangaluru, a wall collapse claimed three lives, including two children and a woman, early on Wednesday. The incident, occurring around 4:30 am, saw residents jolted awake by the collapse on their rented homes.

One local resident recounted the terrifying moment, describing the sudden noise and the panic that ensued. 'When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbors were running outside. The back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed,' they detailed to ANI. Rescue operations were immediately launched in response to the disaster.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived promptly around 5:00 am, successfully rescuing two children. However, tragically, two other children and a woman perished under the debris. The woman's husband remains hospitalized as further details on the incident are awaited.

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