Wall Collapse Tragedy in Mangaluru Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident in the Garodi area of Mangaluru, a wall collapse claimed three lives, including two children and a woman, early on Wednesday. The incident, occurring around 4:30 am, saw residents jolted awake by the collapse on their rented homes.

One local resident recounted the terrifying moment, describing the sudden noise and the panic that ensued. 'When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbors were running outside. The back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed,' they detailed to ANI. Rescue operations were immediately launched in response to the disaster.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived promptly around 5:00 am, successfully rescuing two children. However, tragically, two other children and a woman perished under the debris. The woman's husband remains hospitalized as further details on the incident are awaited.