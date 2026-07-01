Tragic Bus Collision Leaves Eight Dead on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday conveyed profound grief over the casualties caused by a bus collision and subsequent fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district. He extended condolences to families mourning their loved ones and wished for the injured's swift recovery, expressing his sentiments in an X post.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa echoed the sorrow, offering prayers for those injured in the devastating crash that claimed at least eight lives and left several others wounded. The private bus, cruising from Haridwar to Indore, collided with a trailer, skidding off into a gorge during the early hours.

According to District Magistrate Saumya Jha, the bus, which originated in Rishikesh, encountered the accident around 3:15 AM. Rescue operations confirmed that approximately 25 passengers survived; however, eight fatalities have been reported. Local authorities, engaged in ongoing rescue efforts, are also working to ascertain the total number of victims.