Defence Raises Concerns Over Extended Custody in Murder Case

In the latest development of the Ketan Agarwal murder case, advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, representing accused Chetan Chaudhry, expressed concerns regarding the necessity of extended police custody as highlighted in court on Wednesday.

Uttarwar pointed out that the investigation team failed to provide a compelling justification for a seven-day physical interrogation. The Vadgaon Maval court ultimately reduced the requested police custody from seven days to four, extending it till July 3 for both Chaudhary and co-accused Siya Goyal.

The defense argued that the remand report was notably lacking in vital aspects such as the retrieval of a piece of clothing and the need for gait analysis. Uttarwar further emphasized that tasks like analyzing mobile records require no physical detention. Despite the police’s efforts to secure extended custody, it remains until July 3.