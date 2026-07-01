Amarnath Yatra 2023: Devotees Gear Up for the Sacred Journey Amidst Tight Security

The annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3. With tight security and logistical arrangements by the Amarnath Shrine Board, devotees gather for on-spot registration. This year's 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28. Enthusiastic first-time pilgrims express excitement to see the sacred ice Shivling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:54 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Devotees Gear Up for the Sacred Journey Amidst Tight Security
Devotees gather at the Jammu base camp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-awaited Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to kick off on July 3, as a bustling assembly of devotees converge at the Tawi riverfront for on-spot registration. The Amarnath Shrine Board has implemented comprehensive security and logistical measures to ensure the safe and smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Enthused pilgrims, including first-time visitors, share their delight as they anticipate the journey to the revered cave shrine. A devotee, undertaking the pilgrimage for the first time, expressed immense joy and determination, saying, 'This is our first yatra, and we are eagerly waiting to embark on this spiritual journey to Baba's holy abode.'

Security preparations have been bolstered, with Jammu and Kashmir Police conducting anti-terror drills ahead of the annual pilgrimage, which draws devotees to the iconic ice Shivling, symbolizing Lord Shiva. Running from July 3 to August 28, the sacred event follows both the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the steeper Baltal path.

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