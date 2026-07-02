Embracing Humanity in Medicine: A Call for Empathy and Support

Dr. Nikhil Tandon of AIIMS, Delhi, highlighted the need for empathy and support towards doctors, emphasizing their humanity and errors like any other profession. He advocates that medicine should be a calling driven by dedication, patience, and empathy to ensure compassionate healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:29 IST
Embracing Humanity in Medicine: A Call for Empathy and Support
AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Nikhil Tandon (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a poignant message on Doctors Day, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Nikhil Tandon emphasized the critical need for societal understanding of the human nature of doctors. He urged for greater empathy and mutual respect among doctors, patients, and the broader community, acknowledging that medical practitioners, like all humans, are prone to errors.

Dr. Tandon expressed hope that such support could cultivate a more contented medical community, thereby enhancing the quality of empathetic and human-centered care provided. He alluded to the rising stress levels and waning patience among youthful doctors and medical students, reinforcing that practicing medicine is a calling that demands extraordinary patience, dedication, and empathy.

Highlighting the essence of a medical career, Dr. Tandon stated that intelligence alone doesn't suffice; an intrinsic human touch and empathy are paramount. He advocated for a supportive system that facilitates doctors' rigorous mental and physical preparation necessary for their demanding roles.

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