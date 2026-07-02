Mumbai Soaked: Heavy Rains Stall Central Railway Network

On Thursday morning, Mumbai's Central Railway services experienced delays due to poor visibility from heavy rain, causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. A red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department, warning of continuous rainfall and recommending precautionary measures in the affected areas, including Mumbai and surrounding districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST
Mumbai Soaked: Heavy Rains Stall Central Railway Network
Visuals From Dadar Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway network experienced significant delays on Thursday morning as heavy rainfall reduced visibility, according to railway officials. The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) confirmed that trains were running behind schedule due to the poor visibility impacting various sections of the network.

The Harbour Line and Main Line services were reportedly delayed by approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Severe waterlogging was reported across multiple parts of Mumbai following the heavy rains, disrupting both traffic and daily life in the city.

Visuals emerging from areas like Andheri, Kurla East, and SG Barve Road showcased waterlogged streets, hampering vehicular movement. Dadar Station also faced flooding on railway tracks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall.

The IMD urged residents to avoid weak structures, steer clear of trees and electric poles, and stay informed about the latest weather developments. Notably, the eastern suburbs recorded the most rainfall in a 24-hour period, with Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund topping the charts.

In the western suburbs, areas like Santacruz and Andheri also saw significant precipitation, causing widespread concerns and emphasizing the need for vigilance among residents and authorities. (ANI)

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