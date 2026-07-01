Kazakhstan's Political Shift: Snap Election and New Constitution

In a landmark political move, Kazakhstan will conduct a snap parliamentary election on August 23, decreed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This announcement follows the enactment of a new constitution in the Central Asian nation.

The reformed constitution introduces a one-chamber parliament, replacing the former bicameral system, and establishes the role of vice-president, a position anticipated to be filled post-election. President Tokayev, in office since 2019, is at the forefront of broad political reforms in Kazakhstan, a key player in the minerals and energy sector with a traditionally authoritarian regime.

Tokayev succeeded Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2019 and distanced himself in 2022 by accusing Nazarbayev's loyalists of orchestrating a failed coup. Tokayev aims to dismantle the lingering influence of Nazarbayev, emphasizing transparency and reducing corruption, symbolized by the amalgamation of Nazarbayev's Amanat party with Tokayev-loyal Adilet party.