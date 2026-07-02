New Zealand Passes Law to Put Patients First in Healthcare

New Zealand has passed new legislation designed to make patients the central focus of the country's health system, with the Healthy Futures (Pae Ora) Amendment Act receiving approval in Parliament. Health Minister Simeon Brown said the changes strengthen accountability, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and ensure every part of the health sector works towards delivering better health outcomes. The law also makes timely access to quality healthcare a core purpose of the health system, placing greater emphasis on delivering services that directly benefit patients.

Health agencies required to deliver measurable results

The legislation introduces a stronger performance framework by requiring all health entities, including Health New Zealand, to give effect to the Government's health targets and demonstrate measurable results. It also repeals the previous health sector principles and the New Zealand Health Charter, replacing them with a simpler system focused on improving patient outcomes. According to the Government, the reforms are intended to create clearer accountability and ensure healthcare organisations remain focused on delivering practical improvements rather than administrative processes.

Government highlights early signs of improvement

Simeon Brown said the reforms are part of wider efforts to improve the performance of New Zealand's health system after years of declining outcomes. He pointed to falling emergency department wait times, faster access to treatment and specialist care, improving childhood immunisation rates, and continued investment in hospitals and primary healthcare services as early signs of progress. The Government believes the new legal framework will help maintain accountability across the health sector while supporting quicker access to care and better services for patients across the country.