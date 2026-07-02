Karnataka HC Halts Government's Withdrawal of 52 Criminal Cases

The Karnataka High Court has put a temporary halt to the State Government's controversial move to withdraw 52 criminal cases, including one linked to the Alanda riots. This decision was made in response to a petition filed by Girish Bharadwaj against the State of Karnataka.

Upon preliminary review, the High Court criticized the government's use of Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), highlighting that it contradicted a previous court order mandating proper legal procedures for withdrawing prosecutions.

This move by the court suspends the Cabinet's recent decision, pending further hearings. The date for the next hearing remains to be confirmed. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await further developments. (ANI)