Union Minister Demands Probe into Karnataka Recruitment Scandal

In a significant move, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday requested Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launch an unbiased investigation into alleged malpractice within the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment. Joshi's demand comes amid serious allegations of nepotism and procedural violations involving KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

Joshi's appeal, also directed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, highlights the urgent need for transparency following a detailed state government report indicating large-scale irregularities. The report, presented by the KPSC Secretary, underscores the growing concerns over the agency's credibility as a fair recruitment body.

The Union Minister raised significant red flags, alleging conflict of interest due to Sahukar's involvement in recruitment processes where his daughters were candidates. The claims of Sahukar's dubious actions, including signing off on final selection proceedings, necessitate an immediate, thorough investigation to uphold ethical standards and public trust.