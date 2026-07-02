Hungary's School-Start Benefit: Bridging Educational Gaps Amidst Economic Strain

In a bid to address educational inequities, Hungary is set to launch a means-tested school-start benefit program, costing 40 billion forints ($128.41 million) annually, announced Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Thursday. The move comes in the wake of rising budget deficits following Magyar's election victory over right-wing leader Viktor Orban.

Magyar cautioned that Hungary's budget deficit is projected to exceed 7% of GDP in 2026, potentially the highest in the EU. The deficit is attributed to Orban's pre-election spending, though Magyar remains optimistic about financial adjustments aided by released EU funds.

Aimed at aiding 400,000 children, the grant is linked to existing social support, targeting those from single-parent homes or with severe disabilities. The Tisza party faces challenges in fulfilling election promises while striving to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2030, as noted by Morningstar DBRS.