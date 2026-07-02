Crucial By-Elections Announced in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled by-elections for Assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for July 30. The counting of votes is slated for August 3, according to an official statement from the ECI.

The Datia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh saw a vacancy following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti, who was removed from office after a conviction for fraud. Previously, Bharti had scored a victory over former MP Home Minister and BJP stalwart Narottam Mishra in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Alongside Datia, by-elections are expected for the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat and the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar. The Manjalpur seat was vacated due to the death of BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, while the Bankipur vacancy arose from BJP President Nitin Nabin’s resignation.

With immediate effect, the Model Code of Conduct is enforced across the districts where elections will occur, the ECI confirmed. The commission has asserted that EVMs and VVPATs will be employed in all polling stations. Adequate measures have been undertaken to ensure a smooth electoral process using these devices.

The election timeline reveals the last date for nominations is July 13, with scrutiny on July 14. Candidates can withdraw nominations until July 16.