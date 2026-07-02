Karachaganak Oil Production Back on Track Amid Drone Strike Aftermath

Oil Production At The Karachaganak Field In Kazakhstan Has Been Restored Amid Rising Natural Gas Output And Increasing Supplies To A Dronehit Russian Gas Plant Across The Border

Oil production at the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan has resumed, despite challenges following a drone attack on a nearby Russian gas plant. An industry source confirmed that natural gas output and supplies were improving after the incident on June 24.

The Ukrainian drone attack had initially reduced gas production, impacting oil output because of the intertwined nature of the operations. Gas supplies to Russia's Orenburg plant resumed on June 26, but are still running at 290,000 cubic metres per hour, which is significantly below the normal capacity.

Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov disclosed that the gas supply levels are currently at 28% of the norm. Meanwhile, oil production at Karachaganak increased to 33,000 metric tons per day by July 1. The joint stakeholders include Chevron, Shell, Eni, Lukoil, and KazMunayGas.