Malaria Threat Looms Larger Than Ebola in Congo Health Crisis

Malaria And Other Diseases May Be As Deadly As The Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo

Malaria poses a significant threat in the Democratic Republic of Congo amidst the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Health officials warn that the widespread disease could result in more deaths than Ebola itself, straining an already overburdened healthcare system.

The World Health Organization reports approximately 35 million malaria cases and 68,000 deaths in Congo last year, highlighting the disease's prevalence. Efforts to distribute insecticide-treated bed nets in epidemic-stricken provinces were thwarted due to security concerns, leaving many unprotected against malaria.

Buffer stocks of antimalarial drugs are being distributed, and there are considerations for mass drug administration to combat the ongoing threat. Despite these efforts, fear among patients and gaps in the healthcare system remain challenges in managing the crisis effectively.