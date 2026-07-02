A Month of Global Diplomatic Engagements and Commemorations

July promises a busy diplomatic calendar as officials from around the globe engage in high-level meetings and state visits. The diary highlights key events, such as India's Finance Minister visiting France and the Philippines President touring Canada, their discussions aimed at economic collaboration and regional security enhancements.

Europe will witness a bustling schedule with Germany hosting Baltic leaders, and Sweden anticipating a visit from China's Foreign Minister. In the US, the July 7 commemoration marks the London attacks, reminding the world of the continual quest for peace and security.

Further into the month, OPEC+ convenes to assess market conditions, and diplomatic activities peak with the EU-UK summit in Brussels. These events encapsulate the intricate web of international relations, underlining the importance of dialogue and cooperation amid global challenges.