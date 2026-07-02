Tragic Accident on Koppal Highway: Woman Dead, Husband Critical Amid Safety Concerns

In a tragic turn of events, a high-speed collision on Karnataka's National Highway near Munirabad claimed the life of a woman and left her husband critically injured. The accident unfolded on Thursday as a speeding truck collided with the couple's motorcycle, sending shockwaves through the Koppal region.

Identified as Nirmalamma, the deceased was accompanied by her husband, Kotraiah, who is currently fighting for his life in a private hospital in Koppal. The couple, residents of Hitnal, were en route to Hosapete to buy clothes for their children when disaster struck. The incident occurred at the Hosalingapura flyover crossing, a notorious stretch still under construction but partially open for public use.

Local witnesses raised alarms over the safety of the flyover, noting that it may have contributed to the severity of the accident. With the Munirabad Police Station launching an investigation, authorities aim to uncover the precise cause of this deadly incident and determine if negligence played a role.