Supreme Court Rejects AI-Generated Precedents in Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court annulled NCLT and NCLAT orders for relying on fake AI-generated precedents, emphasizing zero tolerance towards unverifiable AI citations. The apex court stressed the indispensability of human discretion in adjudication, urging the Bar Council to draft guidelines for AI use in legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:38 IST
Supreme Court Rejects AI-Generated Precedents in Landmark Ruling
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned decisions by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) after it discovered that the tribunals relied on fictitious AI-generated precedents in an insolvency case. Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe underscored that the courts must maintain a 'zero-tolerance approach' towards any AI-generated precedents used without verification.

The bench emphasized that attorneys risk committing professional misconduct if they cite AI-generated judgments without verifying their authenticity. Similarly, the reliance on unverified AI-generated material by judges could lead to serious errors in judgment. Therefore, the court ruled to set aside any decision tainted even slightly by fake or hallucinated material to protect the integrity of judicial processes. The ruling clarified that while AI can assist in legal processes, its role must never supplant human judgment.

The Supreme Court's decision also called on the Bar Council of India to form a committee of experts to address the implications of AI in legal proceedings. This committee is tasked with establishing guiding principles to prevent misuse and defining disciplinary measures for violations. The ruling comes amid an insolvency case involving Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. and Essel Infraprojects Ltd. over a significant financial default.

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