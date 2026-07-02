Austria’s Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Ex-Billionaire Rene Benko

Austria's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of former billionaire Rene Benko for insolvency fraud. Benko, who was sentenced to two years in prison, faced allegations stemming from the collapse of his property empire, Signa. The court, however, ordered a retrial on another charge for which he had initially been acquitted.

The financial and legal downfall of Benko can be traced back to the collapse of Signa, a massive property group he founded. Signa, which at one time boasted ownership of luxurious assets like New York's Chrysler Building and London's Selfridges, went bankrupt in late 2023, marking Austria’s largest bankruptcy. Prosecutors are investigating alleged financial misconduct amounting to about €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

The upheld conviction concerns a €300,000 financial transaction to Benko's mother during Signa's financial crisis, suspected to have been made to keep assets away from creditors. While Benko disputes these claims, the retrial ordered by the court pertains to additional asset-related charges involving a house in Innsbruck, potentially impacting any future sentencing.