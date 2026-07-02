Austria’s Fall: The René Benko Fraud Conviction

Austrias Supreme Court On Thursday Upheld Exbillionaire Rene Benkos First Of Two Convictions For Insolvencyrelated Fraud

In a significant legal development, Austria's Supreme Court has affirmed the first conviction of former billionaire Rene Benko pertaining to insolvency-related fraud. The court upheld a two-year prison sentence for a €300,000 transaction deemed an attempt to conceal funds from creditors.

This decision, however, also includes an order for a retrial regarding another financial matter. The second count involves €360,000 in various payments related to a property in Innsbruck, previously leading to a not guilty verdict, but now slated for a reevaluation.

Benko, known for his expansive real estate empire, denies all charges. His company, Signa, which managed high-profile assets like the Selfridges and the Chrysler Building, has suffered a financial collapse, marking one of Austria’s largest bankruptcies and impacting notable investors across Europe.