Bengaluru's Footpath Reformation: A Drive for Safety and Order

The Greater Bengaluru Development Department has embarked on an extensive mission to eliminate footpath encroachments throughout the city, clarifying the purpose as relocating rather than evicting street vendors. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda underscored the effort to balance pedestrian safety while maintaining vendors' livelihoods during a virtual conference with senior officials.

"Street vendors within the GBA limits will remain but be relocated from major roads to ward roads," stated the Minister, emphasizing obstruction-free pathways for citizens. Officials are directed to systematically clear street vendors, abandoned vehicles, and debris to ensure organized footpaths for public use.

The initiative, well-received by the public, reinforces space reorganization over livelihood removal, according to Gowda. The exercise also involves development works on cleared paths, paired with a city-wide initiative starting July 10 to remove abandoned vehicles and monitor by releasing policies against unauthorized ramps over footpaths.

Minister Gowda highlights the importance of safe pedestrian infrastructure per public demand and Supreme Court orders against footpath encroachments, warning that poor footpath access leads to road-based pedestrian accidents. Cooperation from shop owners and residents is requested for the success of this urban reformation, targeted primarily at 20% of major roads.