Bengaluru's Footpath Reformation: A Drive for Safety and Order

Bengaluru has launched a major drive to clear footpath encroachments, prioritizing pedestrian safety while offering relocation options for street vendors. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assures vendors won't be evicted but relocated for smoother pedestrian pathways. The initiative aligns with public demand and Supreme Court directives, ensuring safer mobility in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:04 IST
Bengaluru's Footpath Reformation: A Drive for Safety and Order
Visual from the Greater Bengaluru Development Department's drive (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Greater Bengaluru Development Department has embarked on an extensive mission to eliminate footpath encroachments throughout the city, clarifying the purpose as relocating rather than evicting street vendors. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda underscored the effort to balance pedestrian safety while maintaining vendors' livelihoods during a virtual conference with senior officials.

"Street vendors within the GBA limits will remain but be relocated from major roads to ward roads," stated the Minister, emphasizing obstruction-free pathways for citizens. Officials are directed to systematically clear street vendors, abandoned vehicles, and debris to ensure organized footpaths for public use.

The initiative, well-received by the public, reinforces space reorganization over livelihood removal, according to Gowda. The exercise also involves development works on cleared paths, paired with a city-wide initiative starting July 10 to remove abandoned vehicles and monitor by releasing policies against unauthorized ramps over footpaths.

Minister Gowda highlights the importance of safe pedestrian infrastructure per public demand and Supreme Court orders against footpath encroachments, warning that poor footpath access leads to road-based pedestrian accidents. Cooperation from shop owners and residents is requested for the success of this urban reformation, targeted primarily at 20% of major roads.

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