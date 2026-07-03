PM Modi Set to Visit Uttarakhand for Key Project Launches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Uttarakhand post-July 10, where he might inaugurate various development projects. Departments have been instructed to provide project details. Meanwhile, PM Modi extended best wishes for the Amarnath Yatra, urging pilgrims to embark on the spiritual journey with reverence and unity.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit Uttarakhand after July 10, where he may inaugurate and officially commence work on several key projects in the state. In preparation for his visit, the Uttarakhand Planning Department has requested all departments to submit details of projects valued between Rs 20 crore and Rs 100 crore.
R. Meenakshi Sundaram, the Principal Secretary of Planning, has instructed all respective departmental heads to provide updates on their various schemes. The Prime Minister's agenda includes inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects that span across different stages of completion, from approvals to successful execution.
On April 14, Prime Minister Modi visited Dehradun to open the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, marking his 28th visit to the state since he assumed office. Additionally, PM Modi extended heartfelt greetings to pilgrims partaking in the annual Amarnath Yatra, highlighting the pilgrimage as a profound spiritual journey integral to India's cultural heritage.
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