Guwahati Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Currency and Contraband

Guwahati Police seized Rs 13.5 lakh in fake currency in two operations, arresting five suspects. The crackdown aims to dismantle the counterfeit network. Separately, Assam Rifles and DRI seized Codeine and poppy seeds valued over Rs 2.58 crore in joint operations, intensifying the fight against contraband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:15 IST
Guwahati Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Currency and Contraband
Guwahati DCP (East) Tabu Ram Pegu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police, in conjunction with Dispur Police Station, seized counterfeit Indian currency valued at Rs 13.5 lakh across two operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tabu Ram Pegu confirmed on Saturday. The operations, carried out on June 30 and July 1, led to the arrest of five individuals. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of these fake notes and dismantle the network responsible for this illicit activity.

Speaking to the press, DCP Pegu elaborated on the modus operandi of the accused involved. In the first case, suspects from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were caught under the guise of purchasing gold, whereas the second incident involved individuals from Assam's Darrang district with similar intentions. Two legal cases highlight the plot to defraud innocent individuals, with law enforcement agencies peeling back layers of this criminal network.

Beyond the currency racket, the Assam Rifles, in partnership with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted separate anti-contraband operations. This included the recovery of 55,626 bottles of Codeine, valued at Rs 1.27 crore, from Agartala Railway Station, alongside another operation in Cachar district, where 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.31 crore were seized. Both shipments have been handed over to the DRI for detailed examination and procedural follow-up, underscoring the region's intensified efforts against illegal narcotics and related crimes.

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