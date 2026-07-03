Daycare Distress: Child Abuse Allegations Shake Indian IT Giant

Indian police have arrested a woman and are investigating four others linked to child abuse allegations at a daycare on Capgemini's Bengaluru campus. Videos showing children being abused led to the probe. The facility, managed by Little Scholars, has been temporarily closed while authorities investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Police Have Arrested One Woman And Are Investigating Four Other Suspects Who Worked At A Childcare Facility At The Indian Unit Of French It Services Firm Capgemini Following Allegations Of Child Abuse There | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:10 IST
Daycare Distress: Child Abuse Allegations Shake Indian IT Giant
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In a shocking development, Indian police have arrested a woman and are probing four others in connection with alleged child abuse at a daycare facility within the premises of French IT services firm Capgemini in Bengaluru.

The investigation ensued following alarming videos depicting children enduring both physical and mental abuse, which surfaced through a children’s helpline. A formal complaint was lodged with authorities on June 29, supported by disturbing footage shared via WhatsApp. Staff allegedly threatened children with being placed in a washing machine, among other abusive actions.

Capgemini India, part of the global IT firm Capgemini SE, has put daycare operations on hold, pending a thorough investigation. The facility was managed by external provider Little Scholars. As the investigation continues, Capgemini emphasizes its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all involved.

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