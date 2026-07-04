Mumbai Reels Under Monsoon Fury: Red Alert as Deluge Disrupts City

Amidst forecasts of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," Mumbai awoke to a persistent light rain on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a 'Red Alert' for the city and neighboring districts. Life along Marine Drive and Bandra East Railway Station continued unabated in defiance of the ominous weather warnings.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai faced severe waterlogging at the APMC vegetable market amid unrelenting rainfall. The IMD extended the 'Red Alert' to July 4 for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, with heavy deluges predicted. Palghar remained under high alert for an additional day, as incessant rains led to two fatalities tied to civic infrastructure lapses.

In tragic developments, debates erupted over municipal responsibility when an uprooted tree in Chembur toppled onto a school bus, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old boy. In Sakinaka, a man fell into an uncovered manhole during the downpour. The rains also overturned a truck near Kharghar, blocking traffic and heightening chaos across the city.