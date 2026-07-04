IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Sweeps India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Puri over the weekend, predicting heavy rain as a low-pressure area strengthens over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

Despite the looming rain, devotees continue to visit Shree Jagannatha Temple amid overcast conditions. IMD reports an advancement of the southwest monsoon, now covering Delhi and parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh is now fully under the monsoon's influence, with heavy rains reported in Chamba and Kangra. IMD forecasts suggest persistent rainfall over the coming weeks, signaling the monsoon's robust presence across the country.