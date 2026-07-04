IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Sweeps India

The India Meteorological Department has raised a yellow alert for Puri, anticipating heavy rainfall due to a robust low-pressure area. The southwest monsoon is progressively advancing, enveloping multiple Indian regions, and has fully covered Himachal Pradesh, with widespread showers expected, especially in Chamba and Kangra districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:14 IST
IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Sweeps India
Visuals from around the Shree Jagannatha Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Puri over the weekend, predicting heavy rain as a low-pressure area strengthens over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

Despite the looming rain, devotees continue to visit Shree Jagannatha Temple amid overcast conditions. IMD reports an advancement of the southwest monsoon, now covering Delhi and parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh is now fully under the monsoon's influence, with heavy rains reported in Chamba and Kangra. IMD forecasts suggest persistent rainfall over the coming weeks, signaling the monsoon's robust presence across the country.

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