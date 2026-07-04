IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Sweeps India
The India Meteorological Department has raised a yellow alert for Puri, anticipating heavy rainfall due to a robust low-pressure area. The southwest monsoon is progressively advancing, enveloping multiple Indian regions, and has fully covered Himachal Pradesh, with widespread showers expected, especially in Chamba and Kangra districts.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Puri over the weekend, predicting heavy rain as a low-pressure area strengthens over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.
Despite the looming rain, devotees continue to visit Shree Jagannatha Temple amid overcast conditions. IMD reports an advancement of the southwest monsoon, now covering Delhi and parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
Himachal Pradesh is now fully under the monsoon's influence, with heavy rains reported in Chamba and Kangra. IMD forecasts suggest persistent rainfall over the coming weeks, signaling the monsoon's robust presence across the country.
ALSO READ
-
Monsoon Havoc: Rescue Operations Amid Torrential Rains in India
-
Mumbai Reels Under Monsoon Fury: Red Alert as Deluge Disrupts City
-
Fury of Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Alerts in Western India
-
Centre Reviews El Niño Impact, Steps Up Drought Preparedness
-
Monsoon Onslaught: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Ujjain, Mumbai