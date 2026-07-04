Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Young Cricket Sensation Sets New Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15 years and 99 days old, became India's youngest international cricketer after receiving his maiden cap ahead of a T20 match against England. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record, Sooryavanshi has been in the spotlight with his stellar performance in the IPL and promising cricketing talent.
In a historic moment for Indian cricket, young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to wear the national jersey in international cricket.
The 15-year-old received his cap ahead of India's T20 International against England, surpassing the previous record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
With an impressive performance in the IPL, Sooryavanshi's rise to prominence has been meteoric, marking him as one of India's brightest future sports talents.
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