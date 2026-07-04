Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Young Cricket Sensation Sets New Record

India Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became The Youngest Player To Represent The Country After Receiving His Maiden International Cap Ahead Of Saturdays Twenty International Against England In Manchester

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to wear the national jersey in international cricket.

The 15-year-old received his cap ahead of India's T20 International against England, surpassing the previous record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

With an impressive performance in the IPL, Sooryavanshi's rise to prominence has been meteoric, marking him as one of India's brightest future sports talents.