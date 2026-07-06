Daughter-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Duo Blossoms Floriculture in Chhattisgarh
Ratna Majumdar and her mother-in-law are transforming Surguja, Chhattisgarh into a floriculture hub. Breaking conventional relationships, their venture now supports local employment and self-reliance. With district administration's support, they have transitioned from traditional farming to modern floriculture, marking a significant shift in agricultural practices.
- Country:
- India
In Surguja, Chhattisgarh, a remarkable partnership between a 22-year-old woman and her mother-in-law is cultivating change. Ratna Majumdar and Shanti Majumdar are subverting stereotypes about familial relationships while turning their village, Digma, into a flourishing hub for floriculture.
The district administration is actively supporting this transformation by providing critical resources such as technical training, quality seeds, and subsidies to promote flower farming. This infrastructural support is key to reshaping the agricultural landscape from traditional crops to vibrant floriculture.
Inspired by her uncle-in-law's success in floriculture, Ratna initiated her own small-scale flower farming venture, which rapidly expanded into a full-fledged enterprise. Her efforts not only improved her family's financial standing but also opened new opportunities for women and youth in the community, providing significant employment and economic benefits.