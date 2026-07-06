Torrential Rains Disrupt Maharashtra: Red Alert Issued, Schools Closed, Transport Severely Affected

In the wake of persistent heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, water levels in the state's rivers have surged, notably flooding the Morya Gosavi Ganpati Temple premises in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe 'Red Alert' for regions including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, indicating a high likelihood of isolated intense rain with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Recent rainfall data reveal staggering amounts of precipitation in several areas, with Lonavla registering up to 670 mm within 24 hours, followed closely by Bhira at 609 mm. Other affected locations include Tamini with 580 mm and Shirgaon's 540 mm. Significant rainfalls were also recorded in Ambona, Khopoli, and various parts of Lonavla, further exacerbating the situation as local water bodies and rivers swell.

In response to the IMD's warning of extreme conditions, the Pune district administration has mandated the closure of all schools as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public advisory via social media urging residents to remain indoors unless necessary, steer clear of rivers and potentially hazardous areas, and comply with local authority directives.

The torrential downpour has caused landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section, severely disrupting both road and rail transport. Numerous train services faced cancellations or diversions, and both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the older highway were shut down due to major landslides. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that restoration efforts are in progress despite relentless rainfall, while road travel remains halted, particularly between Khandala and Mumbai.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, and efforts are ongoing to clear debris and reopen the affected routes. Authorities emphasize the importance of following safety guidelines as rain persists. (ANI)