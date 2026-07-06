Shashwat Rao's Record-Breaking Run at Himalayan Xtreme Trail Fest

In an epic showcase of human endurance, Shashwat Rao, India's premier trail runner, has made history by setting an unprecedented record on the fabled alpine stretch of Hamta Pass. The trail, known for its harrowing 4300m altitude, usually demands four to five days from trekkers. However, Rao accomplished the entire 39 km distance from Chattru, Lahaul to Manali in an incredible 5 hours and 10 minutes.

This record-setting achievement took place at the inaugural Himalayan Xtreme Trail Running Fest 2026, a major event that has become a part of the prestigious Indian National League circuit. Accredited by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), the festival awards international ranking points to participants. Organized by the Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association (HXSA), the event enjoyed robust backing from Himachal Tourism, Kullu District Administration, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS).

Ensuring participant safety amidst the dangerous, high-elevation conditions were world-class safety protocols. Rapid Tactical provided critical emergency medical support on the ground, while elite mountain search and rescue teams from the Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA) Manali were stationed at vital choke points. This mega-event attracted 35 elite athletes from across India, compelling them to defy extreme altitudes, navigate technical scree, and endure frigid river crossings over three grueling races. A notable performance came from Natasha Mahar, a local mountain athlete from Manali, who, as the only female competitor in the main event, finished an impressive 3rd overall. The event underscored India's capacity to host safe, top-tier skyrunning competitions on a global platform, thanks to unwavering support from local authorities and expert safety partners.