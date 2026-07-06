PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, highlighting his contributions to India's unity and progress. Modi emphasized Dr. Mookerjee's roles in education, industry, and national integration, urging the youth to carry forward his ideals for a strong, united India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:28 IST
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens an op-ed on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder as a beacon of India's unity and progress. In an op-ed titled 'A life dedicated to the unity and progress of India,' the Prime Minister celebrated Dr. Mookerjee's multifaceted legacy in education, industry, and humanitarian service, which continues to inspire the nation towards its development goals.

Modi extolled Dr. Mookerjee as a leader of unparalleled courage and moral strength, lauding his seamless blend of scholarship and public service. The Prime Minister reflected on Dr. Mookerjee's selfless dedication to national service, despite personal tragedies, and acknowledged his pivotal role in safeguarding India's territorial integrity during the partition and his advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir's integration.

The Prime Minister emphasized Dr. Mookerjee's visionary influence on education and industrial development, citing his efforts to modernize higher education and his foundational role in projects like the Damodar Valley Corporation. Modi urged the youth to honor Dr. Mookerjee's ideals by striving for a robust, united, and sensitive India, aiding the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat.'

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026