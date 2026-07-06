PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, highlighting his contributions to India's unity and progress. Modi emphasized Dr. Mookerjee's roles in education, industry, and national integration, urging the youth to carry forward his ideals for a strong, united India.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn tribute on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder as a beacon of India's unity and progress. In an op-ed titled 'A life dedicated to the unity and progress of India,' the Prime Minister celebrated Dr. Mookerjee's multifaceted legacy in education, industry, and humanitarian service, which continues to inspire the nation towards its development goals.
Modi extolled Dr. Mookerjee as a leader of unparalleled courage and moral strength, lauding his seamless blend of scholarship and public service. The Prime Minister reflected on Dr. Mookerjee's selfless dedication to national service, despite personal tragedies, and acknowledged his pivotal role in safeguarding India's territorial integrity during the partition and his advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir's integration.
The Prime Minister emphasized Dr. Mookerjee's visionary influence on education and industrial development, citing his efforts to modernize higher education and his foundational role in projects like the Damodar Valley Corporation. Modi urged the youth to honor Dr. Mookerjee's ideals by striving for a robust, united, and sensitive India, aiding the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat.'
ALSO READ
-
Legacy and Vision: Honoring Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th Birth Anniversary
-
PM Modi Opens Semiconductor Facility, Backs India's Chip Ambitions
-
PM Modi Unveils Landmark Solar Power Plant in Bikaner, Boosts India's Renewable Ambitions
-
PM Modi Unveils ₹1.06 Lakh Crore Projects to Power Rajasthan's Growth
-
PM Modi Launches New UDAN Phase, Opens Jodhpur Airport Terminal