PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary

In a solemn tribute on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder as a beacon of India's unity and progress. In an op-ed titled 'A life dedicated to the unity and progress of India,' the Prime Minister celebrated Dr. Mookerjee's multifaceted legacy in education, industry, and humanitarian service, which continues to inspire the nation towards its development goals.

Modi extolled Dr. Mookerjee as a leader of unparalleled courage and moral strength, lauding his seamless blend of scholarship and public service. The Prime Minister reflected on Dr. Mookerjee's selfless dedication to national service, despite personal tragedies, and acknowledged his pivotal role in safeguarding India's territorial integrity during the partition and his advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir's integration.

The Prime Minister emphasized Dr. Mookerjee's visionary influence on education and industrial development, citing his efforts to modernize higher education and his foundational role in projects like the Damodar Valley Corporation. Modi urged the youth to honor Dr. Mookerjee's ideals by striving for a robust, united, and sensitive India, aiding the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat.'