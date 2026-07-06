Maharashtra Tragedy: Mumbai House Collapse amid Monsoon Chaos

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh aid for victims' families after a deadly building collapse in Mumbai's illegal construction zone. Simultaneously, intense monsoons caused landslides, disrupting Mumbai-Pune connectivity, with efforts underway to restore train and roadways despite adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:28 IST
Maharashtra Tragedy: Mumbai House Collapse amid Monsoon Chaos
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid for the relatives of six victims who perished in a building collapse in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. Fadnavis pledged Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family, underlining the state's commitment to supporting those impacted by the tragedy.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade elaborated on the problem of unauthorized constructions in the region, stating that the building, which included a godown, collapsed onto an adjacent residence, killing everyone inside. Tawade pointed out persistent administrative hurdles, mentioning the cyclical demolition and reconstruction of illegal buildings despite official action.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's torrential monsoon rains have continued to wreak havoc, causing multiple landslides that severely disrupted travel between Mumbai and Pune. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that restoration efforts are in motion, despite the challenging weather. Train services and roadways remain affected but operational optimizations are ongoing.

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