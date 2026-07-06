Husband Allegedly Murders Wife at Her Parental Home in Muzaffarpur

A married woman visiting her parents in Muzaffarpur's Nawada village has been allegedly killed by her husband, according to police reports confirmed on Monday. The accused is believed to have slit the victim's throat before escaping the scene.

The victim, identified as Rinku Kumari, was a mother to two young children. The heinous crime occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rajepur police station, while the victim's marital home is located in Harnahi under the Baruraj police area. Saraiya Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Abhijeet Kaur, revealed that the husband arrived at his in-law's residence just a day before the murder.

"We are investigating a case involving murder by slitting the throat of a married woman who was visiting her maternal home," the SDPO reported. The police were notified of the crime and subsequently called a Forensic Science Laboratory team to gather evidence. Authorities have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, as further details are awaited.