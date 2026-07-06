Manipur Ambush: Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Ukhrul

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in a violent ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack, offering condolences and stressing the importance of peace. This incident is part of ongoing ethnic violence in the region since May 2023, affecting various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:40 IST
Manipur Ambush: Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Ukhrul
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Assam Rifles personnel were fatally ambushed in Ukhrul, Manipur, on Monday, according to an announcement from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The Governor condemned the violence, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss in a state already ravaged by ethnic conflict.

In a statement released on X by Lok Bhavan, Governor Bhalla strongly denounced the violent act, emphasizing that such assaults have no place in society and cannot undermine the collective commitment to peace and security. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a swift recovery of the injured personnel.

Governor Bhalla extended his heartfelt support to the bereaved, wishing them strength in their time of mourning and urging resilience for those injured. Further details of the incident are pending as the state continues to grapple with ethnic violence, which has intensified since May 2023, escalating tensions among the Kuki and Meiti as well as between Kuki and Naga communities.

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