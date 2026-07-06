Breaking Stone Records: Yashoda Medicity's 2000 Gallstones Feat

Yashoda Medicity has performed a rare laparoscopic surgery on an 83-year-old, removing nearly 2,000 gallstones. Despite the patient's advanced age and complex health conditions, the procedure, led by Dr. Pradeep K Dewan, was completed successfully, highlighting the hospital's capability in handling intricate cases through minimally invasive techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:38 IST
Breaking Stone Records: Yashoda Medicity's 2000 Gallstones Feat
Yashoda Medicity surgeons remove 2,000 gallstones from elderly patient (Photo/Yashoda Medicity). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a landmark surgical achievement, Yashoda Medicity successfully executed a rare laparoscopic procedure on an 83-year-old advocate from Bulandshahr, extracting nearly 2,000 gallstones from his gallbladder. This remarkable case was led by Dr. Pradeep K Dewan, Vice Chairman and Head at the Institute of Minimal Access, Robotic, and Bariatric Surgery.

The elderly patient had suffered from upper abdominal pain, radiating to his back, and retrosternal discomfort for six years. The belated evaluation revealed his gallbladder was heavily laden with gallstones, threatening severe complications had the condition gone untreated. The extensive procedure lasted 90 minutes but allowed a swift recovery, with the patient discharged just a day later.

Dr. Dewan emphasized the surgery's complexity due to the sheer number of gallstones and the patient's age. Yashoda Medicity's multidisciplinary team expertly managed his condition, using meticulous pre-operative optimization, advanced minimally invasive techniques, and coordinated post-operative care, showcasing their clinical excellence in handling complex surgical cases.

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