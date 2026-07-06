Roof Collapse at Jaipur's Forestry Training Institute Injures Eleven

At least eleven laborers sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building at Jaipur's Forestry Training Institute complex collapsed on Monday, according to officials.

The incident unfolded as the workers were engaged in construction activities at the site, resulting in a section of the roof giving way and trapping eleven workers beneath the debris.

Emergency rescue operations commenced promptly, and all the trapped workers were transported to Sawai Man Singh Hospital's Trauma Centre for medical attention. Two of the injured hail from Uttar Pradesh, with the rest reportedly from Bihar.

Among the injured are Lalchand, a Dausa-based foreman, and others including Nitish Mandal, Rajiv Mandal, Sonu, and Udit. Dr. Rajendra Mandia, the Nodal Officer at the Trauma Centre, stated that eleven injured workers were brought in, nine of whom were admitted. Treatment continues with all patients in stable condition and those with serious injuries under special observation.

Thankfully, no fatalities were reported, while the stability of the injured remains assured. Police and administrative personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, initiating an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Initial insights indicate a sudden roof slab collapse may have triggered the accident, prompting an examination of the building's construction quality and adherence to safety norms. Authorities have ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.