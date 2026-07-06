Tragedy in Lahore: Structural Neglect Claims Lives, Sparks Outrage

The devastating roof collapse in Lahore's Kahna claimed 14 young lives, surfacing systemic failures within Pakistan's civic infrastructure. Bereaved families point to state neglect rather than individual accountability.

The June 30 incident startlingly underscores the grim reality of neglected governance for impoverished citizens. Local laborer Hassan lost his five-year-old son Arkam while the injured teacher, Anila, remains with her daughter in hospital.

Site visits reveal surrounded neglected structures similar to the collapsed tuition center. Encroachments compromise safety, leaving residents like Hassan warning of future tragedies.