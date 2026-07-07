NCERT's New Textbook Redefines Judicial Role Post Controversy

In a significant educational reform, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Class 9 Political Science textbook that underscores the judiciary's independence and impartiality. This move comes months after a Class 8 Social Science textbook was retracted amid controversy over a chapter on judicial corruption.

The newly introduced textbook, compliant with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), articulates the doctrine of separation of powers, emphasizing the judiciary's role in operating independently from the legislative and executive branches. It highlights the judiciary's authority to review executive actions, constitutional amendments, and invalidate laws that conflict with the Constitution.

This shift in narrative is part of a broader curriculum redesign that sees constitutional themes distributed across multiple grades. The revision is notable against the backdrop of the earlier uproar, where the Supreme Court intervened, finding certain contents of the previous textbook objectionable, leading to its withdrawal and an apology from NCERT.