NCERT's New Textbook Redefines Judicial Role Post Controversy

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) unveiled a Class 9 Political Science textbook portraying the judiciary as impartial and independent, following the withdrawal of a Class 8 textbook criticized for discussing judicial corruption. The new book emphasizes the judiciary's role in protecting rights and upholding the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:30 IST
NCERT's New Textbook Redefines Judicial Role Post Controversy
NCERT's new Class 9 Political Science textbook highlights the judiciary's role in protecting constitutional values (Photo/NCERT Book) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational reform, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Class 9 Political Science textbook that underscores the judiciary's independence and impartiality. This move comes months after a Class 8 Social Science textbook was retracted amid controversy over a chapter on judicial corruption.

The newly introduced textbook, compliant with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), articulates the doctrine of separation of powers, emphasizing the judiciary's role in operating independently from the legislative and executive branches. It highlights the judiciary's authority to review executive actions, constitutional amendments, and invalidate laws that conflict with the Constitution.

This shift in narrative is part of a broader curriculum redesign that sees constitutional themes distributed across multiple grades. The revision is notable against the backdrop of the earlier uproar, where the Supreme Court intervened, finding certain contents of the previous textbook objectionable, leading to its withdrawal and an apology from NCERT.

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