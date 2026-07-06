Netanyahu's Battle with the Supreme Court: A Dangerous Power Play

In a startling move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has declared its intent to defy a Supreme Court ruling, reigniting a judicial dispute that has unsettled Israel's political landscape.

The conflict centers around the court's decision on media regulators, a point of contention that Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi have labeled as judicial overreach.

The implications of this decision are significant, as it questions the rule of law and democratic foundations in Israel, with critics warning of a potential constitutional crisis that pits the government against the judiciary.