Calcutta HC Clears Way for Mamata Banerjee's Rally Amid Tensions Over Baruipur Case

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for a rally led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata over the contentious Baruipur rape and murder case. The announcement was confirmed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee detailed the procession route, stating it will run from Ballygunge Phari to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road crossing between 2:30 to 4:30 pm, underlining the court's directive. He criticized the West Bengal Police's recent arrests of TMC workers, citing these actions as attempts to stifle political freedoms.

Amidst these events, Mamata Banerjee participated in a candlelight march on Monday, condemning the alleged atrocity. The distressing incident, involving a 12-year-old girl's rape and murder, has sparked widespread outrage, with political figures like Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari demanding the harshest penalties for the perpetrators.