Saurashtra Stays Vigilant Amid Torrential Downpour

The Saurashtra region, grappling with persistent heavy rainfall, has prompted the state government to maintain a high state of alert. This morning, Minister-in-Charge for Amreli and Rajkot districts, Jitu Vaghani, convened a virtual meeting from Gandhinagar to assess the situation with local officials in Amreli, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

The meeting saw participation from various esteemed representatives including Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Bhavnagar District Minister-in-Charge Kaushik Vekariya, and other key administrative officers. Discussions centered on the flood situation, disaster preparedness, and administrative measures to ensure public safety in low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations.

Amid the ongoing deluge, Vaghani issued directives for the swift restoration of vital services in case of disruptions, and underscored the importance of public health by directing stockpiles of essential medical supplies. Efforts continue to relocate residents at risk, while rescue operations and proactive safeguards against potential water-borne disease outbreaks are in force.