Vanished Over Arabian Waters: Unraveling the Fate of K2 Airways Flight

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane, operated by K2 Airways, lost contact with air traffic control after reporting a navigational system issue en route from Sharjah to Karachi. The craft's disappearance over the Arabian Sea has initiated search and rescue operations, with preliminary data hinting at a possible sea crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Pakistanregistered Boeing Cargo Plane With Five Crew Members On Board Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Tuesday Night After Reporting A Navigational System Problem On Its Way From Sharjah To Karachi | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:37 IST
Vanished Over Arabian Waters: Unraveling the Fate of K2 Airways Flight
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A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane has disappeared after losing contact with air traffic control during its journey from Sharjah to Karachi on Tuesday night. The incident has led to a major search and rescue operation, according to Pakistan's aviation authorities.

The 27-year-old aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, reported a navigational system issue at 2118 Pakistan Standard Time. Local air traffic controllers attempted to guide the plane, but just three minutes later, communications abruptly ceased, and radar indicated the aircraft was descending rapidly. At the time, the flight was approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi, says the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Preliminary data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar24 suggests that the aircraft may have crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi. The plane was reportedly flying over the Arabian Sea near Ormara in Balochistan when it went missing, as per Geo News. Both K2 Airways and Boeing have not commented on the situation yet.

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