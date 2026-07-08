Swift Road Clearance Expedites Rescue at Wayanad Landslide Site

Authorities in Wayanad have successfully restored road access to the Kalladi landslide site, enabling a rapid acceleration of rescue operations. The Kerala Agriculture Minister, T Siddique, confirmed the clearance was completed by 4:00 AM on Wednesday, facilitating the transport of essential heavy machinery and rescue teams.

In a conversation with ANI, Siddique stated that the landslide, which struck around 11:15 AM on Tuesday near a tunnel construction site, has so far resulted in three confirmed deaths, with five individuals still reported as missing. "We finished clearing the blocked roads by 4 AM today, which significantly aids our rescue efforts," he said.

Rescue operations, powered by the National Disaster Response Force, Rapid Response Force, and Fire and Rescue Services, are progressing in multiple coordinated zones. The deployment of specialized cadaver dogs is part of the intricate search for the missing individuals buried under substantial debris.