Swift Road Clearance Expedites Rescue at Wayanad Landslide Site

Road clearance to the Kalladi landslide site in Wayanad has expedited rescue operations, with efforts bolstered by specialized teams and equipment. Authorities have confirmed three fatalities and are searching for five missing individuals. Weather challenges persist, but rescue efforts continue with multiple agencies involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:17 IST
Swift Road Clearance Expedites Rescue at Wayanad Landslide Site
Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Wayanad have successfully restored road access to the Kalladi landslide site, enabling a rapid acceleration of rescue operations. The Kerala Agriculture Minister, T Siddique, confirmed the clearance was completed by 4:00 AM on Wednesday, facilitating the transport of essential heavy machinery and rescue teams.

In a conversation with ANI, Siddique stated that the landslide, which struck around 11:15 AM on Tuesday near a tunnel construction site, has so far resulted in three confirmed deaths, with five individuals still reported as missing. "We finished clearing the blocked roads by 4 AM today, which significantly aids our rescue efforts," he said.

Rescue operations, powered by the National Disaster Response Force, Rapid Response Force, and Fire and Rescue Services, are progressing in multiple coordinated zones. The deployment of specialized cadaver dogs is part of the intricate search for the missing individuals buried under substantial debris.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026