J. P. Nadda Holds Review Meeting on Key Health Programmes in Kerala

The Centre and the Kerala government have reviewed the progress of major public health programmes and discussed ways to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda chaired a virtual meeting with Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan, focusing on improving access to quality healthcare, strengthening health infrastructure and ensuring effective implementation of national health initiatives.

Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Kerala government, the National Health Mission (NHM), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Drugs Controller General of India also participated in the review.

Focus on healthcare delivery and public health programmes

The meeting assessed the implementation of several flagship health programmes in Kerala, including the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Free Drugs Service Initiative, Free Diagnostic Service Initiative, human resources under the National Health Mission, medical education, drug regulation and food safety.

Discussions covered measures to improve access to affordable medicines and diagnostic services, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand the health workforce and enhance the quality of medical education. Officials also reviewed steps to improve oversight of drug regulation, blood banks and food safety systems across the state. The review was aimed at identifying areas where closer coordination between the Centre and the state could further improve healthcare services for the public.

Kerala highlights progress and support requirements

Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan briefed the Union Health Minister on the progress made under various central health programmes and outlined initiatives taken by the state government to improve healthcare delivery.

He also highlighted key challenges and areas where additional support from the central government would help strengthen ongoing efforts. The minister reaffirmed Kerala's commitment to working closely with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to achieve national public health goals and improve health outcomes. The discussions reflected the importance of continued cooperation between the two governments in addressing both existing and emerging healthcare needs.

Centre assures continued cooperation

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda appreciated Kerala's efforts in implementing various health initiatives and assured the state of the Centre's continued support in strengthening its healthcare ecosystem. He emphasised that sustained collaboration between the Centre and the states remains essential for the successful implementation of national health programmes and for ensuring better healthcare services for citizens. The meeting concluded with both governments reaffirming their shared commitment to building stronger public health systems and ensuring that people have access to affordable, equitable and quality healthcare through the effective implementation of flagship health programmes.