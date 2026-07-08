Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in China's Gansu Province

At Least Have People Have Been Confirmed Dead In A Landslide In Chinas Western Province Of Gansu After The End Of Search And Rescue Operations

In a tragic event, at least 21 people have lost their lives in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu. The incident, reported by state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday, occurred in Tanchang county, ending with the conclusion of search and rescue operations.

Early Tuesday morning, the landslide struck a valley, trapping 33 individuals. Most of those impacted were local residents employed as temporary laborers at a government-run forestry farm.

The region is notoriously prone to natural disasters, including landslides and flash floods, due to its steep valleys and numerous rivers, particularly during the rainy season.