Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in China's Gansu Province
In China's Gansu province, a devastating landslide resulted in at least 21 confirmed deaths. The disaster occurred early Tuesday in Tanchang county, affecting temporary laborers hired on a state-run forestry farm. The region's steep terrain and river systems make it susceptible to such natural calamities.
In a tragic event, at least 21 people have lost their lives in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu. The incident, reported by state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday, occurred in Tanchang county, ending with the conclusion of search and rescue operations.
Early Tuesday morning, the landslide struck a valley, trapping 33 individuals. Most of those impacted were local residents employed as temporary laborers at a government-run forestry farm.
The region is notoriously prone to natural disasters, including landslides and flash floods, due to its steep valleys and numerous rivers, particularly during the rainy season.