Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Tunnel Construction

At least three people have lost their lives, and several remain missing following a devastating landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in the Meppadi Grama Panchayat of Wayanad district, Kerala. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, prompting an all-out response from multiple rescue agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to the Wayanad Public Relations Department (PRD), the disaster struck after a massive amount of excavated earth, displaced as part of the ongoing tunnel construction project, unexpectedly gave way. Rescue crews are racing against time, with hopes of finding survivors, as nine injured individuals receive medical attention and several others are still unaccounted for.

A high-level review meeting, presided over by MLA I C Balakrishnan, took place at the scene to coordinate search and rescue efforts. Among the attendees were prominent officials and representatives, ensuring affected residents have temporary accommodations and children and vulnerable individuals are evacuated from hazardous areas. The landslide underscores the looming threat of heavy rainfall in the region, which had already led to the suspension of construction prior to the incident.