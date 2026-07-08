Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Tunnel Construction

A landslide at the Kalladi tunnel site in Wayanad, Kerala, has resulted in three confirmed fatalities, with several individuals missing. Multiple agencies are engaged in rescue efforts, while temporary shelters are set up for affected residents. Construction had been halted due to heavy rainfall before the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:11 IST
Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Tunnel Construction
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people have lost their lives, and several remain missing following a devastating landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in the Meppadi Grama Panchayat of Wayanad district, Kerala. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, prompting an all-out response from multiple rescue agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to the Wayanad Public Relations Department (PRD), the disaster struck after a massive amount of excavated earth, displaced as part of the ongoing tunnel construction project, unexpectedly gave way. Rescue crews are racing against time, with hopes of finding survivors, as nine injured individuals receive medical attention and several others are still unaccounted for.

A high-level review meeting, presided over by MLA I C Balakrishnan, took place at the scene to coordinate search and rescue efforts. Among the attendees were prominent officials and representatives, ensuring affected residents have temporary accommodations and children and vulnerable individuals are evacuated from hazardous areas. The landslide underscores the looming threat of heavy rainfall in the region, which had already led to the suspension of construction prior to the incident.

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