Kerala Hosts Workshop to Build Financially Stronger Panchayats

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has continued its nationwide push to strengthen grassroots governance by organising the third outreach workshop under the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme in Kochi, in partnership with the Kerala Government's Local Self Government Department. The programme focused on helping Panchayats improve their financial independence by generating more revenue from local resources and adopting sustainable development strategies.

The hybrid workshop brought together elected representatives, government officials and financial institutions, with more than 210 Panchayats participating in person and nearly 600 Panchayats joining virtually from across Kerala.

Financial independence placed at the heart of local governance

Addressing the workshop, Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, described the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme as a major initiative to strengthen Panchayats by improving their own-source revenue, encouraging sound financial management and helping local bodies unlock the economic potential of their communities.

He said Panchayats are central to grassroots transformation because they connect directly with local communities and are well positioned to encourage innovation, public participation and inclusive development. Bharadwaj urged stakeholders to adopt long-term planning so that Panchayats become financially resilient and capable of contributing to the country's goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Kerala's Minister for Local Self Government, K. M. Shaji, echoed this view, stating that stronger financial resources are essential if Panchayats are to effectively carry out the growing responsibilities entrusted to them.

Kerala shares its local governance experience

Senior officials from Kerala highlighted the state's experience in strengthening decentralised governance through continuous capacity building and institutional support. Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, spoke about Kerala's well-developed framework for local governance, while Dr. N. Devidas, Director General of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), explained how regular training programmes and competency-based learning have helped improve the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Dr. Divya S. Iyer, Principal Director of the Local Self Government Department, encouraged Panchayats to prepare long-term development plans by identifying local priorities, preparing professionally designed project proposals and integrating future development needs into Gram Panchayat Development Plans.

Programme offers technical and financial support

Representatives from NABARD and HUDCO informed participants about the financial and technical assistance available under the programme. They encouraged Panchayats to prepare technically sound and financially sustainable projects capable of generating long-term revenue while making use of available institutional financing and project appraisal support.

The workshop also included detailed technical sessions covering the operational framework of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, eligibility requirements, preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), project financing, convergence with existing government schemes and the Challenge Mode process for submitting innovative revenue-generating proposals.

Implemented under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme aims to help Panchayats become financially self-reliant by developing bankable projects supported through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, institutional finance and government schemes. The Kochi workshop forms part of the Ministry's broader national outreach campaign to build institutional capacity, encourage innovation and help Panchayats create sustainable local economic opportunities through stronger financial management.